NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

