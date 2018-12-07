NetEase Inc (NTES) Stake Lessened by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,865 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.27.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $239.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,924. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

