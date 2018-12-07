NetEase (NTES) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $270.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.27.

NTES traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $240.58. 381,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,924. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. NetEase has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,244,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,011,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

