Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $282.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.27, for a total value of $352,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,450 shares of company stock worth $108,250,865 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.