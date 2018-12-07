Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact AutoZone (AZO) Share Price

News headlines about AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AutoZone earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AutoZone’s score:

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.74.

AZO opened at $868.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $894.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 58.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact AutoZone (AZO) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/neutral-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-autozone-azo-share-price.html.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.