NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.76

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 6770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLNK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. On average, analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

