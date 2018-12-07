Newmark Group (NMRK) vs. Novation Companies (NOVC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Newmark Group alerts:

This table compares Newmark Group and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 2.28% 54.81% 11.52% Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmark Group and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.12%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Novation Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.60 billion 0.83 $144.49 million $1.15 7.48 Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.10 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.0% of Newmark Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend. Newmark Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Novation Companies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 9, 2018, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 400 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.