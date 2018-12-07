NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is Highland Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,160 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Highland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $68,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Boenning Scattergood downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $869.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 207,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

