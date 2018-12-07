Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Stephens set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. 85,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $602,019.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $130,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $251,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,077,000 after purchasing an additional 555,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.