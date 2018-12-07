Nexstar Media Group (NXST) vs. Rtl Group (RGLXF) Critical Review

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Rtl Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Rtl Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 23.45% 19.12% 4.30% Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rtl Group does not pay a dividend. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexstar Media Group and Rtl Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Rtl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus target price of $96.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Rtl Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.62 $474.99 million $3.98 21.73 Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rtl Group.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Rtl Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

