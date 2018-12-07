NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $145.10 and a 12-month high of $184.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,941 shares of company stock worth $9,302,680. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/nextera-energy-inc-nee-position-increased-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.