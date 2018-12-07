Nicholas Financial (NICK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NICK stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $129.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

