Nigel Ward Purchases 15,000 Shares of Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR) Stock

Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (LON:FAIR) insider Nigel Ward acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,132.11).

FAIR opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

