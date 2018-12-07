NII (NIHD) Trading Up 6.9%

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 2,316,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,901,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd.

Get NII alerts:

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 883,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $6,243,283.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $128,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter worth $198,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/nii-nihd-trading-up-6-9.html.

NII Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIHD)

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.