NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,624,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,776,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,964,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,396,000 after buying an additional 333,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 480.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,245,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares during the period.

CROX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,416. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296.50, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

