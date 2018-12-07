NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In other Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust news, insider Jack Connelly purchased 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $345,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE IQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,004. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/nine-masts-capital-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-invesco-quality-municipal-income-trust-iqi.html.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.