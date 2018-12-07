Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extended Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

