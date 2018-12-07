Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for HD Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HDS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of HDS opened at $39.69 on Friday. HD Supply has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 861,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $37,380,441.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

