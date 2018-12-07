Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.58. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 5365788 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,556 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,200,000. Finally, Nokota Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,570,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

