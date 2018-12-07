Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $992,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $4,961,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 104.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,202. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

