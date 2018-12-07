Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.31% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

EFZ opened at $28.60 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

