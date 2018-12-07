Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,398 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $20.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

