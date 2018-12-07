Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/northern-trust-corp-takes-position-in-ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg.html.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.