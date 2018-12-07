Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas purchased 700 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $110,622. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Director Linda C. Thomas Buys 700 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/northrim-bancorp-inc-nrim-director-linda-c-thomas-buys-700-shares-of-stock.html.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.