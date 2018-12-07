Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,129.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00014643 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and WEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,258,357 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, WEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

