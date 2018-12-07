NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) VP David Deisley Sells 42,231 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David Deisley sold 42,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $160,477.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 871,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Deisley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, David Deisley sold 7,000 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $26,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, David Deisley sold 66,028 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $282,599.84.

On Thursday, October 18th, David Deisley sold 30,400 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $130,416.00.

NG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,416. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,856,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 1,361,369 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,889,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 880,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,030,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 246,334 shares in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

