Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 808,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,011 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

