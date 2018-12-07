NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of NutriSystem worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NutriSystem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NutriSystem stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

