NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 57.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 102.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,104.33.

NVR stock opened at $2,492.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $38.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez acquired 60 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,359.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,482.93, for a total transaction of $4,218,498.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,163 shares of company stock worth $57,909,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

