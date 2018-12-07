NWI Management LP Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

NWI Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 3.7% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. NWI Management LP owned 0.36% of MGM Resorts International worth $52,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,603,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,993 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,910,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,286,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,732 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 47,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,207. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

