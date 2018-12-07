NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $44.52 Million Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,982 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 2.54% of TRI Pointe Group worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.57. 19,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

