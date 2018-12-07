NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $71.86 Million Holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194,182 shares during the quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.4% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $71,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $278,000.

NASDAQ:CRZO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 548,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,423. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CRZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

