NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 574,326 Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 574,326 shares during the period. Mitel Networks comprises about 1.2% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 4.39% of Mitel Networks worth $59,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITL. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,934,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,880,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,632,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,713,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitel Networks news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $48,010. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MITL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mitel Networks Corp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

MITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mitel Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

