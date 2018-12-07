Nyancoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,542.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $66,542.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00034001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

