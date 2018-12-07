Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) PT Raised to $24.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

OCUL opened at $6.07 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,822.15% and a negative return on equity of 133.73%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

