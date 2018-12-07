ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,002,386 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

