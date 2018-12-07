Office Depot (ODP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 4,859,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,759,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Office Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Office Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Office Depot by 21.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Office Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 793,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Office Depot by 59.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

