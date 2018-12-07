Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Position Cut by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,126,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,698,000 after acquiring an additional 694,148 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/old-republic-international-co-ori-position-cut-by-axa.html.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.