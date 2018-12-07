Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) CEO James Eccher Purchases 1,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher bought 1,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $13,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) CEO James Eccher Purchases 1,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/old-second-bancorp-inc-osbc-ceo-james-eccher-purchases-1000-shares.html.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.