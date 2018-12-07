Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson acquired 5,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/olin-co-oln-shares-sold-by-corsair-capital-management-l-p.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.