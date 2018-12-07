OmenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (OMEN)

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One OmenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. OmenCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmenCoin has traded 73% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.03001518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00132513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00180094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.09961732 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OmenCoin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 24,272,405 coins. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin. The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

