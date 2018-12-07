Omicron (OMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omicron has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omicron alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00744272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omicron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.