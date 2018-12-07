ON Semiconductor (ON) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $629,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $79,320,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,028,000 after buying an additional 2,278,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,137,000 after buying an additional 2,151,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,260,000 after buying an additional 1,712,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

