Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Shares Down 8.1%

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 543,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 143,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED)

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

