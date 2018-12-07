OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,032,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,152,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 157.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $414,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 194,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 2,614,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

