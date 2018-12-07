Ophthotech (OPHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech reported narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. However, it generated no revenues. The company is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OPHT stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Ophthotech has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ophthotech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 412,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ophthotech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ophthotech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ophthotech by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ophthotech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

