Oppenheimer Analysts Give DexCom (DXCM) a $150.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price objective on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on DexCom from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.65.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.64. 20,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,330. DexCom has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,736 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $210,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Abbey sold 10,550 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $1,575,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,210,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

