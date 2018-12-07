Oracle (ORCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle provides enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software. Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping Oracle to rapidly expand its cloud-based clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against AWS. Notably, shares of Oracle have outperformed industry in the past year. However, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

