OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.22

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 29394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $774.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 810,442 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 583.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 710,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 606,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 499,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/orasure-technologies-osur-sets-new-12-month-low-at-12-22.html.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.