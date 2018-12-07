ORS Group Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,130.00 (ORS)

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. ORS Group has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,130.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ORS Group has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORS Group token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006963 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000119 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About ORS Group

ORS Group (ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. ORS Group’s official message board is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio. ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO. The official website for ORS Group is www.orsgroup.io.

Buying and Selling ORS Group

ORS Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ORS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

